Jahmai Jones And Tigers Play Guardians On June 13

Jones is hitting for a .139 BA, .227 OBP and .241 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .468 and he has scored six runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Twins.

The Guardians are sending Joey Cantillo (4-3) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.57 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

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