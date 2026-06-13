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Jahmai Jones
Detroit Tigers

Jahmai Jones

Detroit Tigers • #18 2B

Jahmai Jones And Tigers Play Guardians On June 13

Jahmai Jones and the Detroit Tigers will face the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Jones has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Jones is hitting for a .139 BA, .227 OBP and .241 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .468 and he has scored six runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Twins.

The Guardians are sending Joey Cantillo (4-3) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.57 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jahmai Jones

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