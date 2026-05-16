Jahmai Jones And Tigers Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 16

Jones is hitting for a .196 BA, .241 OBP and .353 SLG with a 35.2% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .594 and he has scored six runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Mason Fluharty (2-0) starts for the Blue Jays, his second of the season.

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