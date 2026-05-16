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Jahmai Jones
Detroit Tigers

Jahmai Jones

Detroit Tigers • #18 2B

Jahmai Jones And Tigers Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 16

Jahmai Jones and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Jones has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Jones is hitting for a .196 BA, .241 OBP and .353 SLG with a 35.2% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .594 and he has scored six runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Mason Fluharty (2-0) starts for the Blue Jays, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jahmai Jones

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