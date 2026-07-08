Jahmai Jones And Tigers Square Off Against Athletics On July 8

Jones is hitting for a .140 BA, .223 OBP and .226 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .449 and he has scored seven runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent action (on June 29 against the Yankees) he went 0 for 1.

Jeffrey Springs (3-8 with a 5.79 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 19th of the season.

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