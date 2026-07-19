Jahmai Jones And Red Sox Play Rays On July 19

Jones is hitting for a .144 BA, .224 OBP and .258 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .482 and he has scored eight runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan (8-5 with a 2.83 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.