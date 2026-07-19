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Jahmai Jones
Boston Red Sox

Jahmai Jones

Boston Red Sox • #37 2B

Jahmai Jones And Red Sox Play Rays On July 19

Jahmai Jones and his Boston Red Sox will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Jones has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Jones is hitting for a .144 BA, .224 OBP and .258 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .482 and he has scored eight runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan (8-5 with a 2.83 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jahmai Jones

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