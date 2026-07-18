Jahmai Jones And Red Sox Face Rays On July 18

Jones is hitting for a .135 BA, .217 OBP and .219 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .436 and he has scored seven runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Rays.

Ian Seymour makes the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.59 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.