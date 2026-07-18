Jahmai Jones And Red Sox Face Rays On July 18
Jahmai Jones and his Boston Red Sox will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, on Saturday, July 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Jones has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Jones is hitting for a .135 BA, .217 OBP and .219 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .436 and he has scored seven runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Rays.
Ian Seymour makes the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.59 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.