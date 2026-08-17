Jahmai Jones And Red Sox Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 17

Jones is hitting for a .203 BA, .277 OBP and .356 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 14 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

Mitch Bratt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.74 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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