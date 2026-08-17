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Jahmai Jones
Boston Red Sox

Jahmai Jones

Boston Red Sox • #37 2B

Jahmai Jones And Red Sox Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 17

Jahmai Jones and the Boston Red Sox will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Fenway Park, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Jones has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones is hitting for a .203 BA, .277 OBP and .356 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 14 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

Mitch Bratt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.74 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jahmai Jones

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