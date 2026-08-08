Jahmai Jones And Red Sox Face Athletics On Aug. 8

Jones is hitting for a .173 BA, .254 OBP and .318 SLG with a 33.6% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .572 and he has scored 12 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the White Sox.

Gage Jump (4-7) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.59 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

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