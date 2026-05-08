Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Take On Yankees On May 8

Misiorowski is 2-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals without giving up a hit.

The Yankees are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.6 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.