Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Take On White Sox On March 26
Jacob Misiorowski will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at American Family Field, on Thursday, March 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Misiorowski has -148 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Misiorowski went 5-3 with a 4.36 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The White Sox averaged 4 runs per game last year, while collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.