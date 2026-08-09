Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Take On Twins On Aug. 9

Misiorowski is 11-5 with a 1.63 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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