Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Play Rockies On June 7

Misiorowski is 7-2 with a 1.50 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.