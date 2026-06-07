FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jacob Misiorowski
Milwaukee Brewers

Jacob Misiorowski

Milwaukee Brewers • #32 SP

Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Play Rockies On June 7

Jacob Misiorowski will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Sunday, June 7 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Misiorowski is 7-2 with a 1.50 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob Misiorowski

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News