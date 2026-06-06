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Jacob Misiorowski
Milwaukee Brewers

Jacob Misiorowski

Milwaukee Brewers • #32 SP

Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Face Rockies On June 6

Jacob Misiorowski will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, June 6 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Misiorowski has +114 odds to record over 8.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Misiorowski is 6-2 with a 1.65 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing three hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob Misiorowski

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