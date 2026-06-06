Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Face Rockies On June 6

Misiorowski is 6-2 with a 1.65 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing three hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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