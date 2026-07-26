Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Play Rockies On July 26

Misiorowski is 10-4 with a 1.57 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed four innings against the New York Mets, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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