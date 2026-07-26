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Jacob Misiorowski
Milwaukee Brewers

Jacob Misiorowski

Milwaukee Brewers • #32 SP

Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Play Rockies On July 26

Jacob Misiorowski will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Misiorowski has +110 odds to record over 8.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Misiorowski is 10-4 with a 1.57 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed four innings against the New York Mets, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob Misiorowski

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