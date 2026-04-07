Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Square Off Against Red Sox On April 7
Jacob Misiorowski will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Misiorowski has -152 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Misiorowski is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Red Sox are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.