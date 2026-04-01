Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Take On Rays On April 1

Misiorowski is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Rays are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.