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Jacob Misiorowski
Milwaukee Brewers

Jacob Misiorowski

Milwaukee Brewers • #32 SP

Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Take On Rays On April 1

Jacob Misiorowski will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field, on Wednesday, April 1 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Misiorowski has +104 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Misiorowski is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Rays are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob Misiorowski

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