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Jacob Misiorowski
Milwaukee Brewers

Jacob Misiorowski

Milwaukee Brewers • #32 SP

Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Square Off Against Phillies On June 12

Jacob Misiorowski will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field, on Friday, June 12 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Misiorowski has -110 odds to record over 8.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Misiorowski is 7-2 with a 1.50 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob Misiorowski

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