Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Square Off Against Phillies On June 12

Misiorowski is 7-2 with a 1.50 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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