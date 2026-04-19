Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Take On Marlins On April 19
Jacob Misiorowski will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Sunday, April 19 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Misiorowski has +100 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Misiorowski is 1-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.