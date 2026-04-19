Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Take On Marlins On April 19

Misiorowski is 1-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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