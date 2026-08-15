Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Play Dodgers On Aug. 15

Misiorowski is 11-5 with a 1.76 ERA and 204 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.