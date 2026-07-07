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Jacob Misiorowski
Milwaukee Brewers

Jacob Misiorowski

Milwaukee Brewers • #32 SP

Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Play Cardinals On July 7

Jacob Misiorowski will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, July 7 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Misiorowski has -113 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday morning.

What It Means

Misiorowski is 9-4 with a 1.47 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob Misiorowski

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