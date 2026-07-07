Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Play Cardinals On July 7

Misiorowski is 9-4 with a 1.47 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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