Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Play Braves On June 19
Jacob Misiorowski will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Friday, June 19 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Misiorowski has +100 odds to record over 8.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Misiorowski is 8-2 with a 1.34 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed nine scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing only one hit.
The Braves are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.