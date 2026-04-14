Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 14

Misiorowski is 1-1 with a 3.31 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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