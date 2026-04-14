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Jacob Misiorowski
Milwaukee Brewers

Jacob Misiorowski

Milwaukee Brewers • #32 SP

Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 14

Jacob Misiorowski will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Toronto Blue Jays at American Family Field, on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Misiorowski has -132 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Misiorowski is 1-1 with a 3.31 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob Misiorowski

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