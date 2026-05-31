Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Play Astros On May 31
Jacob Misiorowski will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Sunday, May 31 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Misiorowski has -118 odds to record over 8.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Misiorowski is 5-2 with a 1.83 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.