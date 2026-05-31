Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Play Astros On May 31

Misiorowski is 5-2 with a 1.83 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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