Jacob Lopez And Athletics Play Twins On July 24
Jacob Lopez will get the start for the Athletics against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Friday, July 24 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Lopez has +134 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Lopez is 4-4 with a 6.64 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.