Jacob Lopez And Athletics Play Twins On July 24

Lopez is 4-4 with a 6.64 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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