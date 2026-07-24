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Jacob Lopez
Oakland Athletics

Jacob Lopez

Oakland Athletics • #57 SP

Jacob Lopez And Athletics Play Twins On July 24

Jacob Lopez will get the start for the Athletics against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Friday, July 24 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Lopez has +134 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Lopez is 4-4 with a 6.64 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob Lopez

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