Jacob Lopez And Athletics Face Reds On Aug. 5

Lopez is 5-4 with a 5.79 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.