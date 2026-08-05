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Jacob Lopez
Oakland Athletics

Jacob Lopez

Oakland Athletics • #57 SP

Jacob Lopez And Athletics Face Reds On Aug. 5

Jacob Lopez will get the start for the Athletics against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lopez has +108 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lopez is 5-4 with a 5.79 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob Lopez

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