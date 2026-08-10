Jacob Lopez And Athletics Take On Rays On Aug. 10

Lopez is 5-4 with a 5.64 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.