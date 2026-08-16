FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jacob Lopez
Oakland Athletics

Jacob Lopez

Oakland Athletics • #57 SP

Jacob Lopez And Athletics Take On Rangers On Aug. 16

Jacob Lopez will get the start for his Athletics against the Texas Rangers at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Lopez has -130 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lopez is 5-4 with a 5.38 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob Lopez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Oakland AthleticsRecent Oakland Athletics Player News

View All Oakland Athletics Player News