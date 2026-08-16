Jacob Lopez And Athletics Take On Rangers On Aug. 16

Lopez is 5-4 with a 5.38 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.