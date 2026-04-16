Jacob Lopez And Athletics Face Rangers On April 16

Lopez is 1-1 with a 7.43 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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