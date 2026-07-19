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Jacob Lopez
Oakland Athletics

Jacob Lopez

Oakland Athletics • #57 SP

Jacob Lopez And Athletics Take On Nationals On July 19

Jacob Lopez will get the start for his Athletics against the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Lopez has -150 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lopez is 4-3 with a 6.83 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Friday, July 10 when he tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox without giving up a hit.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob Lopez

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