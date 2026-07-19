Jacob Lopez And Athletics Take On Nationals On July 19

Lopez is 4-3 with a 6.83 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Friday, July 10 when he tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox without giving up a hit.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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