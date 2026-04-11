FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jacob Lopez
Oakland Athletics

Jacob Lopez

Oakland Athletics • #57 SP

Jacob Lopez And Athletics Play Mets On April 11

Jacob Lopez will get the start for the Athletics against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Saturday, April 11 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Lopez has -154 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Lopez is 0-1 with a 6.48 ERA and six strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob Lopez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Oakland AthleticsRecent Oakland Athletics Player News

View All Oakland Athletics Player News