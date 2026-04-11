Jacob Lopez And Athletics Play Mets On April 11
Jacob Lopez will get the start for the Athletics against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Saturday, April 11 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Lopez has -154 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Lopez is 0-1 with a 6.48 ERA and six strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.