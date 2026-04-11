Jacob Lopez And Athletics Play Mets On April 11

Lopez is 0-1 with a 6.48 ERA and six strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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