Jacob Lopez And Athletics Face Guardians On May 2

Lopez is 2-1 with a 5.84 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed one inning against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.