Jacob Lopez And Athletics Take On Astros On April 5
Jacob Lopez will get the start for his Athletics against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Lopez has +106 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Lopez is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA and zero strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
The Astros are averaging 6.7 runs per game this season, collecting 4.2 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.