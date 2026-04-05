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Jacob Lopez
Oakland Athletics

Jacob Lopez

Oakland Athletics • #57 SP

Jacob Lopez And Athletics Take On Astros On April 5

Jacob Lopez will get the start for his Athletics against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Lopez has +106 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lopez is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA and zero strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Astros are averaging 6.7 runs per game this season, collecting 4.2 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob Lopez

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