Jacob Lopez And Athletics Take On Astros On April 5

Lopez is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA and zero strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Astros are averaging 6.7 runs per game this season, collecting 4.2 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.