Jacob Gonzalez And White Sox Play Braves On June 9
Jacob Gonzalez and his Chicago White Sox will face the Atlanta Braves at Rate Field, on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Gonzalez has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Gonzalez is hitting for a .300 BA, .391 OBP and .450 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored two runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Phillies.
Grant Holmes makes the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.