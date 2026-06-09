FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jacob Gonzalez
Chicago White Sox

Jacob Gonzalez

Chicago White Sox • #7 SS

Jacob Gonzalez And White Sox Play Braves On June 9

Jacob Gonzalez and his Chicago White Sox will face the Atlanta Braves at Rate Field, on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Gonzalez has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gonzalez is hitting for a .300 BA, .391 OBP and .450 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored two runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Phillies.

Grant Holmes makes the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob Gonzalez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News