Jacob Gonzalez And White Sox Play Braves On June 9

Gonzalez is hitting for a .300 BA, .391 OBP and .450 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored two runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Phillies.

Grant Holmes makes the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

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