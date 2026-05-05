Jacob deGrom And Rangers Take On Yankees On May 5

deGrom is 2-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.5 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

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