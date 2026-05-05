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Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom

Texas Rangers • #48 SP

Jacob deGrom And Rangers Take On Yankees On May 5

Jacob deGrom will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, May 5 at 7:05 p.m. ET. deGrom has +110 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

deGrom is 2-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.5 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob deGrom

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