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Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom

Texas Rangers • #48 SP

Jacob deGrom And Rangers Play White Sox On July 20

Jacob deGrom will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, on Monday, July 20 at 8:05 p.m. ET. deGrom has -148 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

deGrom is 7-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday, July 8 when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob deGrom

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