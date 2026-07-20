Jacob deGrom And Rangers Play White Sox On July 20

deGrom is 7-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday, July 8 when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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