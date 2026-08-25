Jacob deGrom And Rangers Square Off Against White Sox On Aug. 25

deGrom is 9-8 with a 3.77 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up only one hit.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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