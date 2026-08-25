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Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom

Texas Rangers • #48 SP

Jacob deGrom And Rangers Square Off Against White Sox On Aug. 25

Jacob deGrom will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:40 p.m. ET. deGrom has -108 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

deGrom is 9-8 with a 3.77 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up only one hit.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob deGrom

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