Jacob deGrom And Rangers Play Red Sox On June 13
Jacob deGrom will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:10 p.m. ET. deGrom has +116 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
deGrom is 5-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing three hits.
The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.