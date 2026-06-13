Jacob deGrom And Rangers Play Red Sox On June 13

deGrom is 5-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing three hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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