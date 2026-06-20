Jacob deGrom And Rangers Face Padres On June 20

deGrom is 6-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.