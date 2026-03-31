Jacob deGrom And Rangers Play Orioles On March 31
Jacob deGrom will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, March 31 at 6:35 p.m. ET. deGrom has +148 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
deGrom went 12-8 with a 2.97 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Orioles averaged 4.2 runs per game last year, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.