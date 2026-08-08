Jacob deGrom And Rangers Play Orioles On Aug. 8

deGrom is 7-7 with a 3.96 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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