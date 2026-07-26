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Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom

Texas Rangers • #48 SP

Jacob deGrom And Rangers Square Off Against Mariners On July 26

Jacob deGrom will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 2:35 p.m. ET. deGrom has +128 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

deGrom is 7-6 with a 3.76 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob deGrom

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