Jacob deGrom And Rangers Square Off Against Mariners On July 26

deGrom is 7-6 with a 3.76 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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