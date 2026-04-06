Jacob deGrom And Rangers Square Off Against Mariners On April 6

deGrom is 0-0 with a 5.79 ERA and seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Mariners are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.