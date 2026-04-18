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Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom

Texas Rangers • #48 SP

Jacob deGrom And Rangers Face Mariners On April 18

Jacob deGrom will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, April 18 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

What It Means

deGrom is 1-0 with a 2.29 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw four scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.1 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob deGrom

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