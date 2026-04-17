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Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom

Texas Rangers • #48 SP

Jacob deGrom And Rangers Take On Mariners On April 17

Jacob deGrom will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, April 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. deGrom has +124 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

deGrom is 1-0 with a 2.87 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob deGrom

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