Jacob deGrom And Rangers Take On Mariners On April 17

deGrom is 1-0 with a 2.87 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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