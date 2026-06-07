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Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom

Texas Rangers • #48 SP

Jacob deGrom And Rangers Take On Guardians On June 7

Jacob deGrom will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, June 7 at 2:35 p.m. ET. deGrom has +130 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

deGrom is 4-4 with a 3.48 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob deGrom

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