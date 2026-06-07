Jacob deGrom And Rangers Take On Guardians On June 7

deGrom is 4-4 with a 3.48 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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