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Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom

Texas Rangers • #48 SP

Jacob deGrom And Rangers Face Guardians On June 30

Jacob deGrom will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, June 30 at 6:40 p.m. ET. deGrom has -130 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

deGrom is 6-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob deGrom

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