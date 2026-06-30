Jacob deGrom And Rangers Face Guardians On June 30

deGrom is 6-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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