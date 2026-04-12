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Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom

Texas Rangers • #48 SP

Jacob deGrom And Rangers Play Dodgers On April 12

Jacob deGrom will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, April 12 at 4:10 p.m. ET. deGrom has -162 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

deGrom is 0-0 with a 3.72 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.

The Dodgers are averaging 6.4 runs per game this season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob deGrom

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