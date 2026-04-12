Jacob deGrom And Rangers Play Dodgers On April 12

deGrom is 0-0 with a 3.72 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.

The Dodgers are averaging 6.4 runs per game this season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.