Jacob deGrom And Rangers Play Cardinals On June 1

deGrom is 3-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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