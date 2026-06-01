Jacob deGrom And Rangers Play Cardinals On June 1
Jacob deGrom will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Monday, June 1 at 7:45 p.m. ET. deGrom has +108 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
deGrom is 3-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Cardinals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.