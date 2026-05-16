Jacob deGrom And Rangers Face Astros On May 16

deGrom is 3-2 with a 2.62 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while giving up three hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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