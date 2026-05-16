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Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom

Texas Rangers • #48 SP

Jacob deGrom And Rangers Face Astros On May 16

Jacob deGrom will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 7:10 p.m. ET. deGrom has +110 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

deGrom is 3-2 with a 2.62 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while giving up three hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob deGrom

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