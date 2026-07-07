Jacob deGrom And Rangers Face Angels On July 7

deGrom is 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.