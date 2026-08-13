Jacob deGrom And Rangers Square Off Against Angels On Aug. 13

deGrom is 8-7 with a 3.87 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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