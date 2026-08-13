Jacob deGrom And Rangers Square Off Against Angels On Aug. 13
Jacob deGrom will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 10:07 p.m. ET. deGrom has -122 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
deGrom is 8-7 with a 3.87 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.